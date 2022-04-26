Kelly Lee Owens Unveils The Hallucinogenic Single ‘One’

Last month, Kelly Lee Owens announced LP.8 and released the singles “Sonic 8” and “Olga.” About the album, she said, “For me, 8 meant completion — an album that will ripple infinitely with me personally.” It was written during the pandemic, and the sense of isolation and disconnection seems to splinter throughout it.

Today, she’s back with a new single “One,” and it reverberates with a haunting atmosphere that feels cosmic. It works well against the previously released songs, ensuring that the experience of the full record will be cohesive and immersive. The synths are sensory and her vocals are heavenly and wielded like an instrument. More voices come in as the song continues, turning it into a hallucinogenic, free-floating sound.

In our 2020 interview with her about Inner Song, she explained her songwriting process: “That’s the perfectionist within me, and I think most people who make music are perfectionists in some sense. I also enjoy the detail, but it’s okay if the detail comes at the end, which is also a part of honoring the idea fully […] I know I worked hard, and I know it was exhausting in a satisfying way, but a lot of the details, it’s odd: I can’t remember it. It truly was a whirlwind.”

Listen to “One” above.

LP.8 is out 4/29 via Smalltown Supersound. Pre-order it here.