Kelly Lee Owens’ 2020 album Inner Song expanded the possibilities of what electronic music is capable of. The British producer wove in her interstellar vocals into highly danceable productions that were forged deeply in IDM and it vaulted Owens as an artist. So much so, that she was tabbed to create the song for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in “Unity.”



Now Owens has announced her follow-up to Inner Song in the form on LP.8, which comes out on April 29th. She has also shared the first two tracks from the album in the hypnotic “Olga” and the frenetically-paced “Sonic 8.”

Written and recorded during the pandemic in snowy Oslo, Norway, Owens worked with producer Lasse Marhaug on the album for subconsciously-inspired creations that toe the line between ambient music, Celtic chants, and avant-garde noise productions.

“For me, 8 meant completion — an album that will ripple infinitely with me personally,” Owens said in a statement.

Listen to “Olga” and “Sonic 8” above. Check out the album artwork and tracklist for LP.8 below as well as Kelly Lee Owens’ upcoming Europe and Australia tour dates.

1. “Release”

2. “Voice”

3. “Anadlu”

4. “S.O (2)”

5. “Olga”

6. “Nana Piano”

7. “Quickening”

8. “One”

9. “Sonic 8”

06/03 — Melbourne, AU @ Rising Festival Hub

06/04 — Sydney, AU @ Motorik [DJ Set]

06/15 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia Fest

06/19 — Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival

06/25 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Sounds

07/02 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/08 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Fest

07/10 — Modena, IT @ Artivive Festival

07/22 — Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot

07/23 — Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival

07/30 — London, UK @ South Facing

07/31 — Sicily, IT @ Ortigia Sound System Festival (DJ Set)

08/20 — Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/21 — Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival

LP.8 is out 4/29 via Smalltown Supersound. Pre-order it here.