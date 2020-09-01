Kevin Morby’s latest album, 2019’s Oh My God, is barely a year old, but he already has another ready to go. Today, Morby announces Sundowner, his upcoming sixth studio album. This news is accompanied by an outdoorsy video for “Campfire.” The clip features Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee), and perhaps as a reference to her album Saint Cloud, a vintage Ford pick-up truck makes an appearance.

Morby says of the album:

“It is a depiction of isolation. Of the past. Of an uncertain future. Of provisions. Of an omen. Of a dead deer. Of an icon. Of a Los Angeles themed hotel in rural Kansas. Of billowing campfires, a mermaid and a highway lined in rabbit fur. It is a depiction of the nervous feeling that comes with the sky’s proud announcement that another day will be soon coming to a close as the pink light recedes and the street lamps and house lights suddenly click on.”

Press materials also provide a dictionary definition for “sundowner,” which is, “One who feels increased melancholy during twilight hours.” The term originated after Morby moved from Los Angeles to an empty house in his hometown of Kansas City, Kansas in 2017. The press materials note, “Kevin’s isolation was given a subtle lift when Katie Crutchfield began visiting. She would stay weeks at a time, living quietly beside him — their love taking shape in a quiet refuge from their lives on the road. They shared many things, including a mutual melancholy that seemed to appear every night around sunset. They began to refer to themselves as ‘sundowners.'”

Additionally, Morby has announced a run of virtual performances on upcoming Thursdays, and each show will see a complete performance of one of Morby’s albums.

Watch the “Campfire” video above, and below, find the Sundowner art and tracklist, as well as the dates of Morby’s upcoming virtual performances.

1. “Valley”

2. “Brother, Sister”

3. “Sundowner”

4. “Campfire”

5. “Wander”

6. “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun”

7. “A Night At The Little Los Angeles”

8. “Jamie”

9. “Velvet Highway”

10. “Provisions”

09/10 — Harlem River

09/17 — Still Life

09/24 — Singing Saw

10/01 — City Music

10/08 — Oh My God

10/15 — Sundowner

Sundowner is out 10/16 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.