Kelsey Lu Unveils The Intimate New Single ‘Portrait Of A Lady On Fire’

It’s been seven years since Blood, Kelsey Lu’s first, and currently only, album. That’ll change soon, though, as she recently announced So Help Me God, which is set to arrive on June 12. At the time, she shared “Running To Pain,” and today (April 9), she’s back with another new song (and a video), “Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.” It’s a stirring track, built on lush strings and emotive vocals.

On social media, Lu wrote of the song, “That unspoken connection that can go on for so long, feeling forbidden to ever truly actualize but in all of that is what’s so luring and romantic about it….”

Lu previously said of the album, which she co-produced alongside Jack Antonoff and Yves Rothman:

“So Help Me God was built slowly and intentionally across seven years of transformation. Sonically and emotionally it holds so many different worlds at once — devotion and desire, collapse and becoming — trying to make sense of what it means to break, to believe, to long for something without seeing it clearly, and to be reborn again and again and again.”

Watch the “Portrait Of A Lady On Fire” video above.