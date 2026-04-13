The Strokes have a busy spring and summer ahead: They just performed at Coachella this past weekend, and beyond that, they’re also set to play at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and plenty of other festivals. Now there’s even more than that, as today (April 13), The Strokes announced a world tour in support of their upcoming album, Reality Awaits.

The run kicks off this June and runs through to October, hitting North America, the UK, Europe, and Japan. The set of openers is pretty great, too: Thundercat, Cage The Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, Alex Cameron, and ÖLÜM.

Pre-sales start April 15, and the general on-sale follows on April 17. Those interested in the pre-sale must sign up by April 14 at 9 a.m. ET and more information can be found on the band’s website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.