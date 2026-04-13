The Strokes have a busy spring and summer ahead: They just performed at Coachella this past weekend, and beyond that, they’re also set to play at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and plenty of other festivals. Now there’s even more than that, as today (April 13), The Strokes announced a world tour in support of their upcoming album, Reality Awaits.
The run kicks off this June and runs through to October, hitting North America, the UK, Europe, and Japan. The set of openers is pretty great, too: Thundercat, Cage The Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, Alex Cameron, and ÖLÜM.
Pre-sales start April 15, and the general on-sale follows on April 17. Those interested in the pre-sale must sign up by April 14 at 9 a.m. ET and more information can be found on the band’s website.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
The Strokes’ 2026 Tour Dates: Reality Awaits The World 2006
06/12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/15 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*
06/17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*
06/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*
06/21 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre*
06/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*
06/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann*
06/27 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*
07/12 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront☨
07/14 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*
07/15 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center*
07/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater‡
07/19 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival
07/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre†
07/23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre†
08/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/14 — Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/15 — Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/22 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven
08/25 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/12 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
09/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/17 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
09/20 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
10/06 — London, U.K. @ The O2§
10/11 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome§
10/13 — Dusseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome§
10/15 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena§
10/17 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena§
10/20 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi§
10/22 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena§
10/25 — Newcastle, U.K. @ Utilita Arena§
10/26 — Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live§
10/28 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena§
* with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser
☨ with Hamilton Leithauser
‡ with Cage the Elephant and Thundercat
† with Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM
§ with Fat White Family and Alex Cameron