Khazali is the next name you need to know in UK electro soul and R&B. The North West London singer and producer grew up inspired by acts like Little Dragon and Sbtrkt, and his evocative delivery bears a similarity to Sampha’s velveteen vibe.

On the newly released “Passion Controller,” the second single from his upcoming EP The Rush (out March 11th on Kitsuné), Khazali drives home an aesthetic he’s been sharpening over the past two years. Touched with house strings and an electro thump, the track proves a fluid canvas for Khazali to wash over with his glistening vocals. The tune is a free-flowing groove that’s easy to latch on to — a good fit for both the dance floor and the afterparty. Speaking about his upcoming debut in a statement, Khazali shared some insight into his process:

“My sophomore EP, The Rush, is what happened when I took four dream journal entries and turned them into a fully fledged pop universe – complete with colour, character and story. It follows a Californian couple, Tony and Lennie, and their rise and fall through love and life. Whilst what you’ll hear is fresh AF, I’m proud to say that my EP took cues from the people I admire to help shape its overall sound. Expect to hear hints of the bands I grew up listening to; Metronomy, Little Dragon and The xx, as well as the pop I discovered relatively recently, like Dua Lipa , Arlo Parks, and Alfie Templeman.”

Listen to “Passion Controller” above.

The Rush EP is out 03/11 via Kitsuné Musique.