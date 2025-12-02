Ever-busy Australian rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will actually be fairly subdued next year, at least in terms of their live appearances in the US. Today (December 2), the band announced what they say will be the only shows they’ll play in the US in 2026.

First, their Field Of Vision festival is going down at Meadow Creek in Buena Vista, Colorado from August 14 to 16. Playing at the festival are Blood Incantation, Die Spitz, DJ Crenshaw, Earth Tongue, Etran de L’Aïr, Folk Bitch Trio, Lisa Bella Donna, Pattie Gonia, and Upchuck. Then, the band will do a three-night residency at Forest Hills Stadium in New York from August 20 to 22.

The group says in a statement, “Field of Vision I was so special. Anyone who was there would tell you there was some magic in the air. Or maybe the creek water… So grateful to party with you all again. Love, The Gizzards.”

Tickets for the festival will be available starting December 5 at noon ET, here. Tickets for the New York shows will be available at the same time, here.

Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.