King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release albums. That’s just what they do: Since 2012, they’ve dropped a whopping 26 of them, and that number will soon rise to 27, as they just announced another new one, Phantom Island. The release date is currently TBD, but more info is expected to arrive on April 15.

In their Instagram post announcing the project, the band notes the album took two years to make and it’s orchestral. They also wrote, “HERE WE GO AGAIN!!!!!! A lot of love and time and energy and patience and growth went into this one. Can’t wait to grow wings and fly with all of you.”

As one fan in the comments pointed out, the cover art features a crashed plane, which may be a reference to the band’s previous album, 2024’s Flight b741.

The group didn’t share a new song today, but they did drop album opener “Phantom Island” back in October and said of it at the time, “Hello world. So our last album was 10 songs. Except we recorded 20 in that session. Here’s a track from the other set of 10. It’s even more maxxed out than the last one. There’s a whole f*ckin’ orchestra on there. Hahahahahah! But for real, what a joy to be alive. A privilege to be making music for a living and to be here still after all these years. If you’ve been listening to Gizz for a long time, thank you. We love you so much. If you’re just tuning in, welcome to the cult.”

At the time, they also announced an orchestral tour that’s set to launch this July, so find those dates below, after the album cover art and tracklist.