La Dispute returned with a new album, No One Was Driving The Car, last month. They’ve already done some performing behind it and they’re about to do some more, as they’ve just announced new tour dates.

The new shows start on April 17 before wrapping up with a hometown show in Grand Rapids, Michigan on May 9. Tickets go on sale starting October 17 at 10 a.m. local time and more information can be found here.

The band’s Jordan Dreyer recently told Uproxx of performing live:

“The beauty of how particular I am about my writing, about making every word perfect and constantly editing and re-editing, is that I go over it eight million f*cking times in my head. So I’ve more or less committed lyrics to memory through writing and repeatedly tracking them. But some songs require more effort than others, to not get in the habit of misremembering what I’m saying and reciting it incorrectly live. […] There’s a lot of sitting in the green room with my headphones on while everyone was, like, hanging out and talking and getting ready to play, and just listening to our own band over and over again, which is pretty f*cking embarrassing. But the beauty of playing new songs and fucking it up is that no one else knows the words. As long as I don’t fully draw blank on stage, I’m fine.”

Find the full list of dates below.