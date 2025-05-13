Paul Schrader’s First Reformed is more than just a fantastic film. The movie, which stars Ethan Hawke as a reverend in the midst of an existential crisis of faith, also inspired the new album from La Dispute.

No One Was Driving The Car is the lyrically-dense group’s first album in six years, and it “grapples with malaise in the shadow of the looming apocalypse, which has noticeably been worsened by the advancement of tech.”

Here’s what vocalist Jordan Dreyer said about the album:

It begins with a man examining his own slow dissociation from himself while shaving his head alone in a bathroom at night, then shifts through a neighbor’s open window to a conversation about control and desire, framed via the image of a man seen through it: bound on the floor with a woman standing before him, presumably a sex worker. when the woman exits the building (her companion still tied up), the narrator leaves his own, following less her than the idea represented by her inside his own struggle to reconnect to desires for life severed by time, self, and circumstance, or perhaps fleeing the implication he draws from the man left behind (his helplessness, maybe, or else his confidence to pursue something complicated where the narrator has so consistently failed). the third song follows him on that destination-less late night walk, among the street people and their disasters, ending where he had the whole night subconsciously always headed: the hospital where\ his partner works, at which point an internal reckoning occurs.

You can listen to new song “I Shaved My Head” above, and check out the No One Was Driving The Car album cover and tracklist and La Dispute’s upcoming tour dates below.