Laufey is a contemporary holiday staple thanks to her annual drop of festive songs. This year, she delivered a rendition of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” in a seasonally appropriate jazzy style. She has one again called upon Christmas traditions in a new video for the song shared today (December 4).
It’s presented in a stop-motion animation style, reminiscent of classic holiday specials like Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. It’s adorable: Laufey stars alongside Mei Mei The Bunny as the pair enjoy the magical season in and around the house.
Watch the “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” video above and find Laufey’s upcoming tour dates below.
Laufey’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
12/12/2025 — New York, NY @ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
12/14/2025 — Boston, MA @ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
12/15/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
12/16/2025 — Washington, D.C. @ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
02/18/2026 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
02/19/2026 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
02/22/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
02/24/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
02/26/2026 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
02/28/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena
03/01/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
03/02/2026 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena
03/04/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/06/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
03/08/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
03/09/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
03/14/2026 — Kópavogur, Iceland @ Kórinn Arena
03/15/2026 — Kópavogur, Iceland @ Kórinn Arena
03/21/2026 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu dos Recreios
03/22/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Auditori Fòrum CCIB
04/12/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/19/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival