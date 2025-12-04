Laufey is a contemporary holiday staple thanks to her annual drop of festive songs. This year, she delivered a rendition of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” in a seasonally appropriate jazzy style. She has one again called upon Christmas traditions in a new video for the song shared today (December 4).

It’s presented in a stop-motion animation style, reminiscent of classic holiday specials like Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. It’s adorable: Laufey stars alongside Mei Mei The Bunny as the pair enjoy the magical season in and around the house.

Watch the “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” video above and find Laufey’s upcoming tour dates below.