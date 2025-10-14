Laufey fans know Mei Mei The Bunny, a character the artist has used to release alternate versions (instrumental, lo-fi, and sped-up) of her songs. Now, the rabbit’s lore is expanding as the titular star of Laufey’s new picture book. Laufey wrote Mei Mei The Bunny and the book features illustrations by Lauren O’Hara.

The book is set for release on April 21, 2026 via Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. The publisher’s description reads:

“From Grammy Award–winning musician Laufey comes a bewitching picture book about overcoming mistakes and believing in oneself. Mei Mei is a little bunny with a big dream. She wants to make the world happy with her music! Her first recital at the H’Opera House is approaching, and she’s been practicing harder than any bunny ever has. But the butterflies in her stomach flit and flutter. When Mei Mei plays the wrong note in front of everyone, will she be able to find the melody to make it right?”

Laufey also says in a statement, “I’m so excited to now share Mei Mei The Bunny in storybook form! Mei Mei has been a part of my life for over the last few years and opening up the world around her has been the most beautiful exploration. I hope that anyone at any age can find something in Mei Mei’s story that inspires them and connects them to the people in their lives.”

Check out the book cover below, along with Laufey’s upcoming tour dates.