Back in 2020, psychedelic indie trailblazers Khruangbin teamed up with their fellow Texas native Leon Bridges for the wildly popular, albeit unexpected, collaborative EP Texas Sun. The four-track EP did so well that they decided to join forces yet again for the sister EP Texas Moon. After officially announcing the upcoming project with the groovy number “B-Side,” Khruangbin and Bridges take things in a slower direction with the swooning single “Chocolate Hills.”

The new track “Chocolate Hills” shows Bridges doing what he does best: delivering a sensual-yet-sweet love song. Featuring sparse instrumentation by Khruangbin that opens up space for Bridges’ room-filling vocals to cut through, “Chocolate Hills” is an ultra-smooth serenade. A cascading guitar flows through hypnotizing chords as Bridges sings about getting lost in his partner’s love.

In a statement about the upcoming EP, Khruangbin explained the reason for their toned-down Texas Moon EP, saying they hope to contrast their last release with more languid tracks. “Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow,” the band said. “Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?”

Listen to Khruangbin and Bridges’ “Chocolate Hills” above.

Texas Moon is out 1/18 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.