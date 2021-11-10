After making their official national TV debut earlier this week with a performance on Austin City Limits, Texas-based trio Khruangbin are keeping up their momentum by added even more dates to their massive 2021/2022 North American and European tour.

The tour celebrates the release of the band’s 2020 album Mordechai, which saw a return to their endlessly groovy sound. After selling out shows in LA and Colorado, Khruangbin have now added the entire month of March onto their 2022 tour, which will see them starting in Milwaukee and coming to a close in Tampa Bay before heading oversees to Europe in April.

Check out Khruangbin’s full 2021 and 2022 Mordechai tour dates below.

12/01/2021 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre *

12/02/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

12/03/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

12/04/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

12/06/2021 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *

12/07/2021 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

12/10/2021 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

12/11/2021 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *

12/14/2021 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

12/16/2021 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Pageant *

12/17/2021 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory *

12/18/2021 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center *

12/19/2021 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center *

12/31/2021 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

03/02/2022 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

03/03/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

03/04/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

03/05/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

03/11/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem ^

03/12/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

03/14/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

03/15/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

03/17/2022 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

03/18/2022 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

03/19/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

03/20/2022 — Tampa, FL @ Tampa Florida ^

04/04/2022 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

04/05/2022 — Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

04/06/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Oarlswerk Victoria

04/07/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

04/09/2022 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

04/10/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ K.B.Hallon

04/12/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Life

04/14/2022 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

04/15/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

04/16/2022 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

* with Nick Hakim

^ with Nubya Garcia

Tickets to Khruangbin’s expanded tour go on sale 11/12 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.

Mordechai is out now via Dead Oceans. Get it here.