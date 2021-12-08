Last year, Texas crooner Leon Bridges teamed up with same-state psychedelic soul rockers Khruangbin for the four-track EP Texas Sun. The project was a massive hit and gave Khruangbin some of their top streaming numbers to date. Now, they’re expanding the project with a handful of moodier songs in another EP aptly titled Texas Moon.

Khruangbin and Bridges returned Wednesday to officially announce the project with its lead single “B-Side.” Per Khruangbin’s previous releases, the song is given a groovy treatment with an electric rhythm guitar, funk-foward bass, and intricate drums. “B-Side” arrives alongside a video that draws inspiration from spaghetti western films. Filmed at the J. Lorraine Ghost Town in Austin, Texas, the visual shows Bridges having a heated stare down with his collaborators while UFOs color the sky in the background.

Speaking about the upcoming Texas Moon release, Khruangbin explained why the two EPs go hand-in-hand: “Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow. Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?”

Watch Khruangbin and Bridges’ “B-Side” video above and find their Texas Moon cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Doris”

2. “B-Side”

3. “Chocolate Hills”

4. “Father Father”

5. “Mariella”

Texas Moon is out 2/18/2022 via Dead Oceans/Columbia/Night Time Stories Ltd. Pre-order it here.