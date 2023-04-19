You’ve heard of Oasis, hopefully. Now, get ready for AISIS, a technically new band led by the indie group Breezer — but with a twist. The group replaced their lead singer’s vocals with an AI’s take on Liam Gallagher, which powers the new AISIS The Lost Tapes album. From the opening seconds, you can clearly tell it’s not them and something’s off, but others seem to enjoy it so far.

“I didn’t listen to the entire video, but from what I did hear, this feels like exactly what Oasis could and should’ve sounded like if Liam’s voice held up over the years and if the band made more of an effort to adopt modern and progressive sounds into the 2000s,” one user on Reddit commented.

As the AISIS record has gained traction online, some original Oasis fans chimed in on Gallagher’s daily tweets to ask him what he thought about his voice being used, or if he’d even heard of the occurrence at all.

“Not the album heard a tune it’s better than all the other snizzle out there,” he responded.

“Mad as f*ck I sound mega,” Gallagher added to another person’s comment.

Mad as fuck I sound mega — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 19, 2023

Not the album heard a tune it’s better than all the other snizzle out there — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 19, 2023

This comes at an already wild week for AI’s effect on the music industry, as a manipulated collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd was taken down by Universal Music Group for being “a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law.”