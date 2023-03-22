At least once every few weeks, it seems, there’s some sort of news about a potential Oasis reunion, whether or not the news makes one seem more or less likely. There’s now somewhat of a new update on that front, this time via Liam Gallagher making an accusation against brother Noel.

In a tweet shared today (March 22), Liam wrote, “Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG x.”

As for where the possibility of a reunion stands now, it seems to have gone back and forth lately. Last October, Noel said, “As funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were, and I’m happy with it. If we got back together, it would be a circus and there’s no point.”

Then, in January, both brothers individually suggested they’re open to the possibility of a reunion. So, it’s hard to say what they’re thinking now.