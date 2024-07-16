Ahead of hitting the road with Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid, energetic rock band The Linda Lindas have announced a new album.

No Obligation, the follow-up to 2022’s catchy Growing Up, has been in the works for over two years. It was recorded during “spring breaks, winter breaks, and long weekends,” as guitarist and vocalist Lucia de la Garza and bassist Eloise Wong are in high school, drummer Mila de la Garza just graduated middle school, and Bela Salazar is out of school but still a teenager.

Along with the album announcement, The Linda Lindas also released the first single, “All In My Head.” In a statement, Lucia said, “It has the most indie vibes we’ve leaned into so far because it was written on an acoustic guitar. Recording it was really fun, full of lots of dancing in the studio. I wrote ‘All In My Head,’ from the perspective of a book character, which kinda brought us out of our comfort zone.”

You can watch the “All In My Head” video above.