Green Day announced their new Saviors Tour, which finds the band playing shows across the globe throughout next year. They will be joined by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas, and more as support.

Tickets for the massive world tour go on sale next Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Green Day’s The Saviors Tour dates.

05/30/2024 — Monte do Gozo, ES @ O Son do Camino

06/01/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Road to Rio Babel

06/05/2024 — Lyon Decines, FR @ LDLC Arena *

06/07/2024 — Nurnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/08/2024 — Nurburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/10/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne (with Donots)

06/11/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld (with Donots)

06/15/2024 — Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festiva

06/16/2024 — Milan, IT @ I Days – Hippodrome La Maura

06/18/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena – with The Interrupters

06/19/2024 — Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome #

06/21/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford !

06/23/2024 — Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/25/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park !

06/27/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park !

06/29/2024 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

07/29/2024 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park $

08/01/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $

08/03/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/05/2024 — New York, NY @ Citi Field $

08/07/2024 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park $

08/09/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park $

08/10/2024 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium $

08/13/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field $

08/15/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/17/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field $

08/20/2024 — Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre ^

08/22/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark $

08/24/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field $

08/26/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/28/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $

08/30/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park $

09/01/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park $

09/04/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park $

09/07/2024 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field $

09/10/2024 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

09/11/2024 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $

09/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium $

09/18/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field $

09/20/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park $

09/23/2024 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park $

09/25/2024 — Portland, OR @ Providence Park $

09/28/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

* with The Interrupters

# with The Hives and The Interrupters

! with Nothing But Thieves and Maid of Ace

$ with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas

^ with Rancid and The Linda Lindas only

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.