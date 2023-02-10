Linkin Park has unearthed a new song “Lost” that features the late Chester Bennington‘s vocals.

It features the same electronic-style instrumentals and breathy background vocals that are custom across the band’s discography. The chorus explodes in something bigger than itself, boasting the power that Bennington had in his voice.

Following Bennington’s passing, members of Linkin Park primarily went in their separate directions, as Mike Shinoda dropped his Post Traumatic EP in 2018.

“It’s a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness,” Shinoda said in a statement at the time. “If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone. If they haven’t been through this, I hope they feel grateful.”

A few years later in 2020, Linkin Park still honored the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory by sharing a ton of original demos and songs, including the take of their massive hit “In The End,” across six discs.

“I didn’t want it to be sad, was part of the problem,” Shinoda shared on Apple Music Hits (via Kerrang). “I was like, ‘It’s too early to do this. Is it going to be sad for people?'”

“I felt like this timing, it can be a really nice moment to reflect on the journey and have it be celebratory,” he added.

Listen to Linkin Park’s “Lost” above.

