South Park‘s Eric Cartman has a distinct way of speaking, and ever since the show debuted back in 1997, his voice has been a commonly impersonated one. It’s easy to do a Cartman impression, but it’s hard to do it well. It turns out musician Fernando Ufret has a strong impersonation, though, which he shows off in a video of himself covering Linkin Park’s “In The End” as Cartman. The clip has gained traction on TikTok and has led to Linkin Park becoming a trending topic on Twitter today.

He reacted to the immediate attention his cover has brought him, tweeting this morning, “I just started a TikTok 2 days ago, and some of the posts are going insanely viral! Thank you, guys!”

I just started a TikTok 2 days ago, and some of the posts are going insanely viral! Thank you, guys!https://t.co/R1t4NNIE0S — Fernando M. Ufret (@Fernando_Ufret) May 31, 2021

Ufret just uploaded his first TikTok video a few days ago and his account already has over 33,o00 followers. Other Cartman impression highlights from his page include covers of “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory and Green Day’s “Good Riddance.”

For the record, Ufret can do more than just a Cartman impression. He’s a talented vocalist with a natural rasp to his voice (in which you can actually hear a bit of his Cartman). For example, here’s a video from earlier this year in which he covers Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.