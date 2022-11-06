Low’s Mimi Parker Has Died Following A Battle With Ovarian Cancer

Low’s Mimi Parker has been battling ovarian cancer since 2020. This morning (November 6), the band shared that she passed away last night “surrounded by family and love.” The drummer and vocalist was also the wife of her bandmate Alan Sparhawk.

“Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but…” the band wrote on Twitter. “She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”

About their 2021 instant classic album Hey What, Uproxx wrote, “The voices of Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker have been a constant presence in my life for the past 25 years, one I often seek out as sanctuary when the newness of new music becomes too overbearing.”

Low are from Duluth, Minnesota and have 13 studio albums, beginning with their 1994 debut I Could Live In Hope. The undeniable and special chemistry between Sparhawk and Parker — who met when they were nine years old — played a large role in what made their music resonant. Low’s message on Twitter has been met with an endless outpouring of love, which is the most important thing.