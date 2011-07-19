Song Of The Day: M83 returns with new album, first single ‘Midnight City’

M83’s album “Saturdays=Youth” went hand in hand with Cut Copy’s “In Ghost Colours” when they came out in 2008, and both were on common rotation that spring and summer for me in New York.
The latter went ahead and already dropped another ’80s, pop and house-influenced set earlier this year, so I’m pleased that the former has a follow-up as well. M83 — also known as French mastermind Anthony Gonzalez — will release a new album “Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming” on Oct. 18. And how: this fifth studio set will be a double-disc, with 22 tracks total.
The first to arrive is the dreampop and shoegaze-influenced “Midnight City,” for stream below and download for free on the M83 site.
I think there’s a perfect balance of rhythm and melody to this summer simmerer, with Gonzalez’ voice exhibiting, perhaps, a little bit of that Bon Iver fever. Oh and a sax solo, because those are coming back (just ask Chromeo, or even Lady Gaga). And I’m a sucker for laser synths and drum machine combos, and they’re melded together like to strong steel arms on a very powerful and sexy robot.
Enough of the fumbling metaphor, giver ‘er a spin for yourself…
Midnight City by M83
M83 is coming to America. Here are the tour dates:
Oct. 15 – Mexico City – Corona Capital Festival
Oct. 28 – Washington DC – Black Cat
Oct. 29 – Raleigh, NC – Kings Barcade
Oct. 30 – Asheville, NC – Moog Fest
Oct. 31 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
Nov. 1 – Tallahassee, FL – Engine Room
Nov. 2 – Orlando, FL – The Social
Nov. 4 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Nov. 5 – Austin, TX – Fun Fun Fun Fest
Nov. 7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom
Nov. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Music Box
Nov. 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
Nov. 11 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
Nov. 12 – Vancouver, BC – Venue
Nov. 13 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
Nov. 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Nov. 17 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
Nov. 18 – Toronto, ON – Lees Palace
Nov. 19 – Montreal, QC – Le S.A.T.
Nov. 20 – Boston, MA – Paradise
Nov. 22 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
Orgasms all over the place……. <3