Machine Gun Kelly is not one to shy away from shock value, so it’s no surprise he and his girlfriend, Megan Fox decided to dress as the infamous couple, Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. But did they take their inspiration too far?

The duo dressed up as the iconic couple sporting a similar look from their 1995 appearance at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas — Megan wore a pink leather dress, while MGK donned a white tank top and leather black jeans. And that’s all well and good, but then things took a dark turn while the couple attended the Casamigos costume party this past weekend, TMZ reported.

In a video Kelly posted, the Cleveland rapper can be seen snorting a white, powdery substance off Fox’s breast with a roll dollar bill.

Many fear that this gag went a tad too far and could negatively influence his younger fans. But more than that, was it necessary for the couple to dress to us Lee and Anderson, especially in light of the alleged abuse and toxicity throughout the relationship? In 1998, Lee was jailed for six months for beating his then-wife Anderson.

People have brought up similar claims for people that have dressed up as iconic toxic couples, such as Ike and Tina, or Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

But Kelly and Fox are no strangers to causing controversy. It wasn’t too long ago when the couple revealed they had drunk each other’s blood, after all.