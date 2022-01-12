Megan Fox and MGK have become one of the world’s most talked about couples in the short time they’ve been dating. Whether it’s Megan’s bonkers quotes about being in love with MGK, his assertion “I am weed” during their first meeting, or the fact that Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, had a poster of Megan in his bedroom before they were together, this pair continues to take the cake. There’s no one like them — and most of us consider that to be a good thing.
So if you were thinking there was a chance their performance of coupledom was going to end any time soon, guess again. Today Megan shared a video of Colson proposing to her under a Banyan tree, noting that the couple had sat under the tree in July of 2020, around the time their relationship began, and “asked for magic.” She also concludes the proposal caption by noting “and then we drank each other’s blood.” So there’s that. Check out the video and her full caption below.
“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”