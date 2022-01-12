Megan Fox and MGK have become one of the world’s most talked about couples in the short time they’ve been dating. Whether it’s Megan’s bonkers quotes about being in love with MGK, his assertion “I am weed” during their first meeting, or the fact that Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, had a poster of Megan in his bedroom before they were together, this pair continues to take the cake. There’s no one like them — and most of us consider that to be a good thing.

So if you were thinking there was a chance their performance of coupledom was going to end any time soon, guess again. Today Megan shared a video of Colson proposing to her under a Banyan tree, noting that the couple had sat under the tree in July of 2020, around the time their relationship began, and “asked for magic.” She also concludes the proposal caption by noting “and then we drank each other’s blood.” So there’s that. Check out the video and her full caption below.