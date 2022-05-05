Much to the delight of the Thuggee, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood,” the Jennifer’s Body actress wrote on Instagram after she and Mr. I Am Weed got engaged.

Fox confirmed that she wasn’t joking in an interview with Glamour UK, telling the magazine, “So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones… It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

The vampire community issued a stern warning about amateur blood drinking, but no one else should be concerned what two consenting adults do behind closed doors. So, naturally, the far right is outraged by Fox’s comments. Rolling Stone reports that conservatives have been “posting on Telegram, outraged by what they referred to as the couple’s ‘Satanic blood rituals’ and channels like OAN devoting airtime to the two.”

“Out in the open, they tell you what they do, that they practice their rituals, and they literally have the ability to manipulate the minds of an entire generation,” said one outraged pundit accusing the couple of practicing Satanism.

The same pundit added that this is what happens when you have a generation “that removes God from absolutely everything. You cause a vacuum in society and Satan fills that vacuum conveniently and now, here we have Hollywood elites literally practice drinking each other’s blood.” I’m not sure he’s making the point he thinks he’s making, because the Satan Generation sounds much cooler than the Fundamentalist Christian Generation. Also, congrats to Bird Box star MGK for being part of the “Hollywood elite.”

You can watch the OAN clip below.

OAN is accusing “Hollywood elites” Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly of promoting “satanism” for children following an interview in which Fox admitted to drinking a few drops of MGK’s blood. This narrative echoes centuries-old anti-Semitic canards about blood libel. pic.twitter.com/fOOTEQtMFf — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) April 28, 2022

