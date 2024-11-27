Indie Mixtape 20: Man/Woman/Chainsaw Sound At Ease On ‘Eazy Peazy’

You’d be mistaken if you thought Man/Woman/Chainsaw have been a band longer than they actually have, but you wouldn’t necessarily be at fault.
They’ve recently released their debut EP, Eazy Peazy, a five-track collection of wiry post-punk tunes as elastic as Mrs. Incredible. The London-based quintet — composed of Lola Cherry, Billy Ward, Clio Harwood, Vera Leppänen, and Emmie-Mae Avery — sounds completely at ease, owning their muscular songs with panache, like they’ve already got their core sound distilled to its most essential components. Let’s hope a full-length album comes soon.
Following the EP’s release earlier this month, Ward (and Cherry, for one question) sat down with Uproxx to talk about AI cat videos, stick-and-poke tattoos, eating bananas before performing, and more in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Shark/Diamond/Sword/Tigress
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
We’d like the EP to be remembered as a workout playlist for the ages!
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
Each other! We find inspiration in each other’s different styles of playing.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
We had really good ramen in Rotterdam when we played Left Of The Dial! It was yum.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
Cherry: Amyl And The Sniffers last week was up there! They’re amazing!
What song never fails to make you emotional?
“Whole Of The Moon” by The Waterboys.
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
We had a pretty strange night in a big old building above a nightclub in Halifax recently — lots of floors/tents and student accommodations!
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
We love Glasgow! Looking forward to our headline at King Tut’s next year! We really want to play in Helsinki and New York.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
That was like last year for us. Not a ton has changed.
What’s one of your hidden talents?
Lola is an excellent beatboxer!
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
We’d put money towards support and medical aid for the conflict in Palestine.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
They make great videos of cats doing stuff online, but no AI can shred bass like Vera, so for now, we’re fine!
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
Linkin Park c. 2001, The Stones in ’73, Beastie Boys, Chappell Roan, and evil Man/Woman/Chainsaw (a parallel universe evil twin version of ourselves). The venue would be under the sea.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
AI cats and the guy who talks about the etymology of things.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
Clio has a stick and poke which is our only tattoo between us. It’s a snake!
What is your pre-show ritual?
Three beers no dinner! Hair gel and I eat bananas before we play.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
Clio was in love with George Harrison when she was age 3.
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
We’d be the first band in space!
What is your biggest fear?
Space!
Eazy Peazy is out now via Fat Possum Records. Find more information here.