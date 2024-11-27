Indie Mixtape 20: Man/Woman/Chainsaw Sound At Ease On ‘Eazy Peazy’

You’d be mistaken if you thought Man/Woman/Chainsaw have been a band longer than they actually have, but you wouldn’t necessarily be at fault.

They’ve recently released their debut EP, Eazy Peazy, a five-track collection of wiry post-punk tunes as elastic as Mrs. Incredible. The London-based quintet — composed of Lola Cherry, Billy Ward, Clio Harwood, Vera Leppänen, and Emmie-Mae Avery — sounds completely at ease, owning their muscular songs with panache, like they’ve already got their core sound distilled to its most essential components. Let’s hope a full-length album comes soon.

Following the EP’s release earlier this month, Ward (and Cherry, for one question) sat down with Uproxx to talk about AI cat videos, stick-and-poke tattoos, eating bananas before performing, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Shark/Diamond/Sword/Tigress

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

We’d like the EP to be remembered as a workout playlist for the ages!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Each other! We find inspiration in each other’s different styles of playing.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

We had really good ramen in Rotterdam when we played Left Of The Dial! It was yum.

⁠Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Cherry: Amyl And The Sniffers last week was up there! They’re amazing!

⁠What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Whole Of The Moon” by The Waterboys.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We had a pretty strange night in a big old building above a nightclub in Halifax recently — lots of floors/tents and student accommodations!