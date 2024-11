It’s been rumored lately that Linkin Park was getting ready to announce a big international tour. Well, the rumors were true: Today (November 14), the band has indeed announced 2025 dates for the From Zero World Tour, which span from January to November.

Ticket sales start with an LP Underground fan club exclusive pre-sale on November 18, followed by a general on-sale for North American dates on November 21 at noon local time. The general on-sale for European and UK dates start November 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on tickets here.

Find Linkin Park’s upcoming tour dates below.