UK noise rockers Mandy, Indiana had a critical hit with their 2023 debut album, I’ve Seen A Way. A new era is now loading: Today (November 12), the group announced a new album, Urgh, which will be their first release for their new label, Sacred Bones.

They also shared the punishing single “Magazine.” The group’s Valentine Caulfield says of the song:

“‘Magazine’ is the expression of the frustration and deep-seated violence I felt while attempting to recover from being raped. Just like most victims of sexual assault, I will never get justice, and just like most perpetrators, my attacker will never be punished. My therapist encouraged me to channel my anger into something productive, so here it is: my primal, screaming call for retribution. It is the only way I will ever get to say to my rapist: you hurt me, so I’m going to hurt you.”

A press release notes that much of the album was written “during an intense residency at an eerie studio house in the outskirts of Leeds and recorded across Berlin and Greater Manchester.”

Listen to “Magazine” above. Below, find the Urgh cover art and tracklist, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.