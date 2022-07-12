In 2018, Mumford & Sons released Delta and toured the album that year through 2020. Since then, things have been weird for the group. In 2021, the group’s Winston Marshall took a break from the band after facing backlash for supporting conservative journalist Andy Ngo. Later, he left the band entirely, noting in a statement, “I could remain and continue to self-censor but it will erode my sense of integrity. Gnaw my conscience. I’ve already felt that beginning.”

Since then, the band’s future has been uncertain, but we know what Marcus Mumford has going on at least in the relative short term: Today, he revealed he has a solo album called Self-Titled coming out on September 16. Furthermore, it will feature contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Brandi Carlile, and Monica Martin, with production from Blake Mills.

In a handwritten statement, Mumford shared, “In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal.’ I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called (self-titled).’ It comes out September 16th 2022, produced by Blake Mills and featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo & Monica Martin.”

Earlier this week (as Consequence notes), Mumford wrote in a newsletter, “In January last year I set myself the task of trying to write some songs and just follow where they led. When I showed the first two to the lads in the band, we all agreed it was probably a story I had to tell on my own.”

It’s not yet clear when “Cannibal” or any other songs from the project will be shared.