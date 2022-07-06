Clairo‘s music can be pretty heartbreaking, especially when it comes to “Bags,” a vulnerable breakup ballad from her 2019 album Immunity. But the star has managed to render the song even more painful by inviting none other than Phoebe Bridgers to sing it with her on stage tonight in Milan, Italy at the Carroponte.

Crazed fans, of course, were able to capture the moment with videos on Twitter and frenzied captions. The footage is mostly screaming and the crowd singing along, but still, it was obviously a beautiful moment.

GUYS WHATT EHJCKSDI pic.twitter.com/G3oGzLRRnr — lola ✮ TODAY (@HARBORMYSELF) July 5, 2022

PHOEBE CAME OUT AND SANG BAGS WITH CLAIRE OMFG THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/IPXVv7TSiP — luca 🍂 (@orangbellpepper) July 5, 2022

