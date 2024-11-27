Former romantic partners Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood tumultuous legal battle appears to be over. According to Rolling Stone, Marilyn Manson (real name Brian Hugh Warner) has dropped his defamation case against Evan Rachel Wood.

Back in 2022, Warner filed the initial lawsuit following the release of Wood’s two-part documentary, Phoenix Rising, which outlined his alleged abuse. However, in 2023 a judge dismissed the filing. Still, Warner moved forward in hopes of securing an appeal. Now, RS claims Warner has abandoned the effort and agreed to pay Wood’s attorneys’ fees nearing $327,000.

Following the decision, a representative for Wood shared a statement. “Marilyn Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — filed a lawsuit against Ms. Wood as a publicity stunt to try to undermine the credibility of his many accusers and revive his faltering career. But his attempt to silence and intimidate Ms. Wood failed,” said the rep. “As the trial court correctly found, Warner’s claims were meritless. Warner’s decision to finally abandon his lawsuit and pay Ms. Wood her full fee award of almost $327,000 only confirms as much.”

Warner’s attorney, Howard King also released a response to his client’s decision to the outlet, saying: “After four years of fighting a battle where he was able to tell the truth, Brian is pleased to dismiss his still-pending claims and appeal in order to close the door on this chapter of his life.”