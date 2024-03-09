With spring underway, it feels like every artist is rushing to announce their performance plans to fans. Even, Marilyn Manson is eager to return to the stage. The “Tattooed In Reverse” musician, real name Brian Warner took to his official social media pages to unveil his forthcoming tour.

Beginning in August, he is set to launch his tour with Five Finger Death Punch and special guest Slaughter To Prevail. The string of shows will mark his first official tour run since the mountain of sexual assault allegations including his ex-partner, Evan Rachel Wood.

Marilyn Manson will be going on tour with Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP ) this summer. Tickets available next week at the link in bio.https://t.co/NdP9xRYyMB pic.twitter.com/pL5W1I0EaG — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) March 8, 2024

After getting wind of the performance news, a representative for one of Manson’s accusers reach out to Rolling Stone to issue a statement. James Vagnini, the lawyer for accuser Ashley Walters believes the shows are the result of his dwindling funds. “Given all the litigation and investigations he has been the subject of, he probably needs the money,” he said.

Manson denies Wood’s claims. Read his full response via his attorney Howard King below.