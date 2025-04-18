From Matt Berninger’s solo professional ventures to his discography with The National, the “One More Second” his an industry veteran.

Despite his lengthy resume, even Berninger still battles with nerves. On his latest single, “Breaking Into Acting” featuring Hand Habits, Berninger sings all about it. The record serves as the second sonic dish from his forthcoming solo studio album, Get Sunk.

For the song’s supporting music video, directed by Hopper Mills, the pair shines a spotlight on those anxieties. “Breaking Into Acting’ is more than just a promotional single — it is a musical peek behind the curtain of Matt Berninger, the person.

In a statement, Berninger spoke about the inspiration behind the tune. “The song is about being on stage and feeling like you’re acting,” he said. “I write the script, but when I go to record or perform it, I turn into an actor. I love that, but it can get weird to turn on and off. It’s about forgetting you’re not that character.”

He continued, “Meg Duffy of Hand Habits joined and turned it into a little duet. They made the song much more than a metaphor about me.”

Watch the “Breaking Into Acting” video above.

Get Sunk is out 5/30 via Book/Concord Records. Find more information here.