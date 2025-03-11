Matt Berninger has been leading The National for over two decades now, but every now and then, he shakes things up by going solo. He dropped his first solo album, Serpentine Prison, in 2020, and now he’s following it up with another: Today (March 11), he announced Get Sunk and shared the single “Bonnet Of Pins.”

Berninger notes the album follows “a long period of writer’s block and self-disgust” in 2020, adding, “I just got sick of asking myself ‘Why am I like this?'” He adds of his music, “Our hearts are like old wells filled with pennies and worms. I can’t resist going down to the bottom of mine to see what else is there. But sometimes you can get yourself stuck.” Berninger also says the new project is “not necessarily an autobiographical album,” and a press release notes it was inspired by “the flora and fauna of his new home in Connecticut after years living in Los Angeles.”

Listen to “Bonnet Of Pins” above. Below, find the Get Sunk album cover and tracklist. Berninger also announced a solo tour (ticket info here), so find those dates below.