Matt Berninger has been leading The National for over two decades now, but every now and then, he shakes things up by going solo. He dropped his first solo album, Serpentine Prison, in 2020, and now he’s following it up with another: Today (March 11), he announced Get Sunk and shared the single “Bonnet Of Pins.”
Berninger notes the album follows “a long period of writer’s block and self-disgust” in 2020, adding, “I just got sick of asking myself ‘Why am I like this?'” He adds of his music, “Our hearts are like old wells filled with pennies and worms. I can’t resist going down to the bottom of mine to see what else is there. But sometimes you can get yourself stuck.” Berninger also says the new project is “not necessarily an autobiographical album,” and a press release notes it was inspired by “the flora and fauna of his new home in Connecticut after years living in Los Angeles.”
Listen to “Bonnet Of Pins” above. Below, find the Get Sunk album cover and tracklist. Berninger also announced a solo tour (ticket info here), so find those dates below.
Matt Berninger’s Get Sunk Album Cover Artwork
Matt Berninger’s Get Sunk Tracklist
1. “Inland Ocean”
2. “No Love”
3. “Bonnet Of Pins”
4. “Frozen Oranges”
5. “Breaking Into Acting” Feat. Hand Habits
6. “Nowhere Special”
7. “Little By Little”
8. “Junk”
9. “Silver Jeep” Feat. Ronboy
10. “Times Of Difficulty”
Matt Berninger’s 2025 Tour Dates
05/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre
05/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/24 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/26 — Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall
05/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/29 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
05/30 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
08/25 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
08/26 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
08/27 — London, UK @ Troxy
08/28-31 — Nr Tolland Royal, Wiltshire, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
08/31 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
09/01 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Olt Rivierenhof
09/02 — Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre
09/04 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
09/05 — Copehagen, Denmark @ Vega
09/06 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall
Get Sunk is out 5/30 via Book/Concord Records. Find more information here.