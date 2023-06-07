It appears Matty Healy is about to make his solo debut. Today (June 7), The 1975 announced a slight change to their Dublin show, which is set to take place tonight at St. Anne’s Park. Caroline Polachek was scheduled to open the Dublin show, however, she has evidently fallen ill.

“Our dear friend Caroline Polachek is unfortunately not in good enough health to join us at our Dublin show today,” the band said in a tweet. “We wish her all the love in the world and a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing you all this evening.”

Our dear friend Caroline Polachek is unfortunately not in good enough health to join us at our Dublin show today. We wish her all the love in the world and a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing you all this evening. pic.twitter.com/cJoGd2SLZb — The 1975 (@the1975) June 7, 2023

In place of Polachek, Healy himself will perform an opening solo set. On the show’s poster, Healy is simply listed as “Matty,” and at the time of writing, it is uncertain as to what his solo set will entail.

Polachek also took to Twitter to share a special message with fans, ensuring them that she will soon enough make a return to the stage. “very sadly i’ve lost my voice and won’t be able to support @the1975 tonight as planned,” said Polachek, adding a broken-heart emoji. “I was so excited to finally play Dublin and will be coming back as soon as i can. On the upside, Matty himself will be doing a solo set in my place ! Much love and fomo.”