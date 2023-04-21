At a recent The 1975 concert, Matty Healy declared, “The era of me being a f*cking asshole is going to come to an end.” Healy still has some skeletons to deal with, though, and he addressed one at a concert in Auckland, New Zealand today (April 21).

As Stereogum notes, during a controversial February episode of The Adam Friedland Show, “Healy mentioned Ice Spice, whom he said he tried to DM on Instagram. The group then tried to guess at the rapper’s heritage by referring to her as Hawaiian, Inuit, and Chinese, while mocking those accents.” The publication later noted, “Healy didn’t participate in those mocking accents, but he laughed along with the podcast hosts.”

Fast-forward to today, when Healy addressed the situation on stage. He said:

“I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you. Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry. I don’t want anything like that misconstrued to be mean. I’m not… I hate… I don’t mind being a bit of a joker. […] It’s OK for me to be, like, a trickster or whatever, but I don’t want to be perceived as, like, being barmy. Because honestly, I just love you guys, and I love doing this. […] The truth I just want to say, ‘Hello. This is a bit embarrassing. I’m sorry if I get it wrong. We all get it wrong,’ you know? I just have to do it in public and then apologize to Ice Spice. My life’s just a bit weird. I am genuinely sorry if I’ve upset her because I f*cking love her.

