This fall, Welsh band Mclusky will tour North America for the first time since 2004.

Known for songs like “To Hell With Good Intentions” and “Collagen Rock,” Mclusky formed in the late ’90s before releasing their first album, 2000’s My Pain And Sadness Is More Sad And Painful Than Yours. They gained wider attention with their second LP, 2002’s Mclusky Do Dallas, which led to the debut album getting re-issued in 2003. They released their third (and so far, final) album, The Difference Between Me And You Is That I’m Not On Fire, in 2004 before disbanding in 2005.

In an interview with The Guardian, Mclusky lead vocalist Andrew Falkous said the band will return with the same fervor they had two decades ago.

“I don’t believe in half-conviction,” Falkous said. “If you’re not going on stage to be the best band of the night, one that renders all the other acts irrelevant, then don’t even get up there. Wanting to be in the best rock band in the world is still part of it. But it has also become about having a nice time with my friends. Sometimes I see people in big bands, and there are songs they have to play, which everybody likes, but they have grown to despise. We don’t play often enough for that to happen. So it always feels special.”

Check out the tour dates below.

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

09/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

11/30 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

12/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

12/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

12/06 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

12/07 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

12/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

12/12 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

12/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

12/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

12/16 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat