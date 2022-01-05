A few months ago, it was revealed that standout Niger rock group Mdou Moctar would be joining Parquet Courts on their 2022 tour. Now, while the African band finds themselves on this side of the ocean, they’re going to go ahead and have a North American headlining tour of their own, as they announced today.
The group will be on the road with Parquet Courts from February 27 to March 18, but now they’ve added some solo dates before and after that run. They have shows in Rhode Island and Virginia on February 24 and 26, and then they have another run of shows in late March, including a stop at Tennessee’s Big Ears Festival.
This comes after a big year for the band: Many publications (like Uproxx) thought Afrique Victime was one of 2021’s best albums and they even found themselves on Barack Obama’s year-end list of favorite music.
Check out the full list of Mdou Moctar’s upcoming tour dates below.
02/24 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
02/26 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
02/27 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
02/28 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *
03/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *
03/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *
03/04 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *
03/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
03/07 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *
03/08 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
03/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
03/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *
03/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *
03/13 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *
03/15 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *
03/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
03/17 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
03/18 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *
03/19 — Lyndon, VT @ Northern VT State
03/20 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
03/21 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony
03/22 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/24 — Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
03/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
04/01 — Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos
04/02 — Brussels, BE @ AB-club
04/03 — Köln, DE @ Bumann
04/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
04/05 — Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
04/06 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia
04/07 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
04/08 — Dublin, IE @ The Sugar Club
04/09 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club
04/10 — Glasgow, UK @ Drygate
04/11 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/12 — Manchester, UK @ YES
04/14 — London, UK @ Earth Theatre
04/15 — Roubaix/Lille, FR @ La cave aux Poètes
04/16 — Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique
04/17 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
04/18 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
04/19 — Copenhagen, DK @ Alice
04/20 — Gothenburg, SE @ Nefertiti
04/21 — Oslo, NO @ Blaa
04/22 — Stockholm, SE @ Fasching
04/23 — Malmö, SE @ Plan B
04/24 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
04/25 — Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
04/26 — Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
04/27 — Linz, AU @ Kapu
04/28 — Zurich, CH @ Fabrik
04/29 — Mannheim, DE @ Feuerwache
05/01 — Oostende, BE @ De Post
08/06 — Mysłowice, PL @ Off Festival
* with Parquet Courts