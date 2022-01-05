A few months ago, it was revealed that standout Niger rock group Mdou Moctar would be joining Parquet Courts on their 2022 tour. Now, while the African band finds themselves on this side of the ocean, they’re going to go ahead and have a North American headlining tour of their own, as they announced today.

The group will be on the road with Parquet Courts from February 27 to March 18, but now they’ve added some solo dates before and after that run. They have shows in Rhode Island and Virginia on February 24 and 26, and then they have another run of shows in late March, including a stop at Tennessee’s Big Ears Festival.

This comes after a big year for the band: Many publications (like Uproxx) thought Afrique Victime was one of 2021’s best albums and they even found themselves on Barack Obama’s year-end list of favorite music.

Check out the full list of Mdou Moctar’s upcoming tour dates below.

02/24 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

02/26 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

02/27 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

02/28 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

03/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

03/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

03/04 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

03/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

03/07 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

03/08 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

03/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

03/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

03/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

03/13 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

03/15 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

03/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

03/17 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

03/18 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

03/19 — Lyndon, VT @ Northern VT State

03/20 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/21 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

03/22 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/24 — Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

03/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

04/01 — Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos

04/02 — Brussels, BE @ AB-club

04/03 — Köln, DE @ Bumann

04/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

04/05 — Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

04/06 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia

04/07 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

04/08 — Dublin, IE @ The Sugar Club

04/09 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club

04/10 — Glasgow, UK @ Drygate

04/11 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/12 — Manchester, UK @ YES

04/14 — London, UK @ Earth Theatre

04/15 — Roubaix/Lille, FR @ La cave aux Poètes

04/16 — Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

04/17 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

04/18 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

04/19 — Copenhagen, DK @ Alice

04/20 — Gothenburg, SE @ Nefertiti

04/21 — Oslo, NO @ Blaa

04/22 — Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

04/23 — Malmö, SE @ Plan B

04/24 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

04/25 — Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

04/26 — Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

04/27 — Linz, AU @ Kapu

04/28 — Zurich, CH @ Fabrik

04/29 — Mannheim, DE @ Feuerwache

05/01 — Oostende, BE @ De Post

08/06 — Mysłowice, PL @ Off Festival

* with Parquet Courts