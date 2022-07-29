Metallica have been enjoying a new moment in the spotlight ever since Stranger Things character Eddie Munson performed “Master Of Puppets” during a pivotal scene from the show’s fourth season. They’ve really embraced all the attention and their new connection to the show, too, taking it to a new level at their performance at Lollapalooza yesterday (July 28).

At Chicago’s Grant Park, they closed out their encore with “Master Of Puppets” and actually showed clips of Munson’s big scene on giant screens behind them as they performed the song.

METALLICA colocando Eddie Munson de Stranger Things no telão durante a performance de “Master Of Puppets” no Lollapalooza Chicago! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/555WUuf5lq — Tenho Mais Discos Que Amigos! 🎶 (@tmdqa) July 29, 2022

Metallica performing "Master Of Puppets" while Eddie Munson is on the screens pic.twitter.com/BPRWyDQkmb — best of joseph quinn (@bestofjosephq) July 29, 2022

Joseph Quinn (the actor who plays Eddie Munson) recently told Jimmy Fallon about playing the song on the show, saying, “It was kind of nerve-wracking. It was at a weird point in the pandemic where no one had seen any live music for ages. It was me and Gaten [Matarazzo] and it was so fun. I was nervous but it was kind of like a rock concert and I got to feel like a rock star for one night, and that was pretty great.”

After the Stranger Things episode with “Master Of Puppets” premiered, Metallica shared a note about it, writing, “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. […] It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”