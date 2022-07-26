The latest season of Stranger Things is full of musical connections, most notably with the use of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” At the center of Season 4’s musical universe, both within the show and beyond it, is Joseph Quinn, aka Eddie Munson: He famously performed Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” on the show, Doja Cat took an interest in him, and the “Chrissy, Wake Up” remix is a viral phenomenon. Now, Quinn has made his late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show and talked about all those things (except Doja, unfortunately) with Jimmy Fallon.

During the chat, Fallon made the not-so-true claim that after Stranger Things, “Master Of Puppets” became “the No. 1 song in the country.” (It was No. 1 on the iTunes rock chart earlier this month, but the real “No. 1 song in the country” is whatever is on top of the Billboard Hot 100, not a genre-specific chart from a single platform. “Master Of Puppets” did, however, enter the Hot 100 for the first time earlier this month, debuting at No. 40.)

In response, Quinn quipped, “I get no royalties, though.” He went on to say of performing the song, “It was kind of nerve-wracking. It was at a weird point in the pandemic where no one had seen any live music for ages. It was me and Gaten [Matarazzo] and it was so fun. I was nervous but it was kind of like a rock concert and I got to feel like a rock star for one night, and that was pretty great.”

Fallon then played the famed “Chrissy, Wake Up” remix from Schmoyoho (aka The Gregory Brothers, who are also known for remixes like “Bed Intruder Song“). Quinn commented, “I think I probably got about 15 minutes today where that wasn’t flying around in my head, so it’s nice to have it back. Yeah, I think it’s so funny, well done.”

Check out Quinn’s full Fallon interview above.