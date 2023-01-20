Last year, rock legends Metallica announced their new album 72 Seasons. “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” James Hetfield said in a statement. “The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.”

The band returned today with a new single from that record, “Screaming Suicide,” to follow the lead single “Lux Æterna.” “Screaming Suicide” stays true to their classic sound that they’ve been maintaining for decades; it’s a ripper with caustic riffs and lyrics that normalize dark topics that often go undiscussed as a way to help struggling fans feel seen.

“‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide,” the band explained in a statement. “The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”

72 Seasons is out 4/14 via Blackened Recordings. Pre-order it here.