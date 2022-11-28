Metallica earned themselves a bunch of new fans earlier this year thanks to Stranger Things, and now it’s time to give them fresh music: Today (November 28), the band announced they have a new album, 72 Seasons, set to drop on April 14, 2023. They also unveiled “Lux Æterna,” an in-your-face rocker that shows James Hetfield and company really haven’t lost a step all these years later.
Hetfield says of the album in a statement:
“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”
On top of that, the band is going on a big tour starting in 2023 and extending into 2024.
Watch the “Lux Æterna” video above. Below, find the 72 Seasons art and tracklist, as well as Metallica’s tour dates.
1. “72 Seasons”
2. “Shadows Follow”
3. “Screaming Suicide”
4. “Sleepwalk My Life Away”
5. “You Must Burn!”
6. “Lux Æterna”
7. “Crown Of Barbed Wire”
8. “Chasing Light”
9. “If Darkness Had A Son”
10. “Too Far Gone?”
11. “Room Of Mirrors”
12. “Inamorata”
04/27/2023 — Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
04/29/2023 — Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
05/17/2023 — Paris FR @ Stade de France
05/19/2023 — Paris FR @ Stade de France
05/26/2023 — Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
05/28/2023 — Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
06/16/2023 — Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium
06/18/2023 — Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium
08/04/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/06/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/11/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique
08/13/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique
08/18/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/20/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/25/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
08/27/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/01/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
09/03/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
11/03/2023 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
11/05/2023 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
11/10/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
11/12/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
05/24/2024 — Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
05/26/2024 — Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
06/07/2024 — Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
06/09/2024 — Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
06/14/2024 — Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
06/16/2024 — Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
07/05/2024 — Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
07/07/2024 — Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
07/12/2024 — Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
07/14/2024 — Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
08/02/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/04/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/09/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/11/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/16/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
08/18/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
08/23/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
08/25/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
08/30/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
09/01/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
09/20/2024 — Mexico City MX @ Foro Sol
09/22/2024 — Mexico City MX @ Foro Sol
09/27/2024 — Mexico City MX @ Foro Sol
09/29/2024 — Mexico City MX @ Foro Sol
72 Seasons is out 4/14/2023 via Blackened Recordings. Pre-order it here.