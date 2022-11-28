Metallica earned themselves a bunch of new fans earlier this year thanks to Stranger Things, and now it’s time to give them fresh music: Today (November 28), the band announced they have a new album, 72 Seasons, set to drop on April 14, 2023. They also unveiled “Lux Æterna,” an in-your-face rocker that shows James Hetfield and company really haven’t lost a step all these years later.

Hetfield says of the album in a statement:

“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

On top of that, the band is going on a big tour starting in 2023 and extending into 2024.

Watch the “Lux Æterna” video above. Below, find the 72 Seasons art and tracklist, as well as Metallica’s tour dates.

1. “72 Seasons”

2. “Shadows Follow”

3. “Screaming Suicide”

4. “Sleepwalk My Life Away”

5. “You Must Burn!”

6. “Lux Æterna”

7. “Crown Of Barbed Wire”

8. “Chasing Light”

9. “If Darkness Had A Son”

10. “Too Far Gone?”

11. “Room Of Mirrors”

12. “Inamorata”

04/27/2023 — Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

04/29/2023 — Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

05/17/2023 — Paris FR @ Stade de France

05/19/2023 — Paris FR @ Stade de France

05/26/2023 — Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

05/28/2023 — Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

06/16/2023 — Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

06/18/2023 — Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

08/04/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/06/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/11/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique

08/13/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique

08/18/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

08/20/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

08/25/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

08/27/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/01/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

09/03/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

11/03/2023 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

11/05/2023 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

11/10/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

11/12/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

05/24/2024 — Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

05/26/2024 — Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

06/07/2024 — Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

06/09/2024 — Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

06/14/2024 — Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

06/16/2024 — Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

07/05/2024 — Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

07/07/2024 — Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

07/12/2024 — Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

07/14/2024 — Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

08/02/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/04/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/09/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/11/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/16/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

08/18/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

08/23/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

08/25/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

08/30/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

09/01/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

09/20/2024 — Mexico City MX @ Foro Sol

09/22/2024 — Mexico City MX @ Foro Sol

09/27/2024 — Mexico City MX @ Foro Sol

09/29/2024 — Mexico City MX @ Foro Sol

72 Seasons is out 4/14/2023 via Blackened Recordings. Pre-order it here.