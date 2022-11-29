Metallica returned this week with a new song, “Lux Æterna.” In addition, the rock band announced their new album, 72 Seasons — marking the first full release in six years. The record drops on April 14 next year, as they kick off a European tour on the same day.

From there, Metallica will also play shows in North America next year. The band has promised two shows in each city with different setlists and supporting acts. By 2024, they will also visit even more cities on both continents. Currently, they are set to bring Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, Greta Van Fleet, Ice Nine Kills, Architects, Volbeat, and Mammoth WVH on the road to various shows.

“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” James Hetfield explained about the record in a statement. “The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.”

“I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today,” he added. “Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

For a complete list of Metallica tour dates and more information, visit their official website. Continue scrolling to view the 72 Seasons cover art and tracklist.

1. “72 Seasons”

2. “Shadows Follow”

3. “Screaming Suicide”

4. “Sleepwalk My Life Away”

5. “You Must Burn!”

6. “Lux Æterna”

7. “Crown Of Barbed Wire”

8. “Chasing Light”

9. “If Darkness Had A Son”

10. “Too Far Gone?”

11. “Room Of Mirrors”

12. “Inamorata”

72 Seasons is out 4/14/2023 via Blackened Recordings. Pre-order it here.