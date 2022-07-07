Metallica James Hetfield Kirk Hammett 2021
Metallica Shut Down Gatekeepers And Embrace ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Just Now Learning About Them

The new season of Stranger Things is really putting young fans onto some quality ’80s music they probably would have otherwise never heard. Of course, there’s Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” but Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” had a major moment of its own in the season finale, which has generated a renewed interest in the group. Metallica is super supportive of this and won’t stand for gatekeepers trying to delegitimize Stranger Things fans who have come to enjoy them.

The band recently shared a live performance clip of “Master Of Puppets” on TikTok and as Billboard notes, one commenter wrote, “I’m sorry Metallica for all the fake Stranger Things fans love ya.” The group wasn’t having that, as they responded, “Don’t be sorry. Everyone is welcome in the Metallica Family. If they like ‘Puppets,’ chances are they’ll find plenty of other songs to get into.”

They later added in another pair of comments, “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

No matter how long you’ve been into Metallica, check out “Master Of Puppets” below.

