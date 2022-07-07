doja cat bikini
Getty Image
Music

Doja Cat Is Super Into New ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn And Asked One Of His Co-Stars For DM Help

TwitterMusic News Editor

In late May, UK actor Joseph Quinn had himself a moment with his show-stealing role of Eddie Munson on the fourth season of Stranger Things. He instantly endeared himself to many, including Doja Cat, who tweeted days after the season premiere, “joseph quinn fine as sh*t.” It turns out Doja wanted to do more than just shout him out on Twitter, as she went as far as going through his Stranger Things co-stars to try to get in touch with him.

Last night, Noah Schnapp (aka Will Byers) took to TikTok to share a DM conversation he and Doja had on Instagram. It starts with Doja saying, “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu,” then adding, “wait no. does he have a gf?” Schnapp responds, “LMAOO slide into his dms.” Doja replies, “idk his ig or twitter,” adding, “he doesn’t have a dm to slide in.” Schnapp then directs Doja to Quinn’s Instagram account and adds, “Right here ma’am,” and that ends the conversation.

@noahschnapp

#stitch with @taradanto thirsty doja

♬ original sound – Noah Schnapp

Meanwhile, Quinn recently spoke about his big Metallica moment in the season finale, telling Entertainment Weekly of the scene, “I was playing [the song] on the day. We had a backing track and I was playing along with it. I wouldn’t wanna mess with what they’ve already got, but it was very useful to be able to play along character-wise. It’s a pretty adolescent fantasy to be a rockstar, isn’t it? I felt like one for a night. It was great having Gaten [Matarazzo] up there with me. They really turned it up when they played ‘Master Of Puppets’ and the whole crew were there. It was the first time that everyone felt like they were seeing live music — I say ‘live music’ — since the pandemic. So it felt like a real celebration.”

Listen To This
On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists In July
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×