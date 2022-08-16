Over the past few days, the end of Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney’s marriage has been unfolding in the public eye. On August 11, Branch accused Carney of cheating on her and was arrested shortly after on a charge of domestic assault by offensive/provocative conduct on Carney. Branch declared she and Carney were separating and now that is being made legally official, as Branch has filed for divorce, according to reports from The Los Angeles Times, Us Weekly, People, TMZ, and other publications.

The Times notes Branch filed for divorce in Davidson County, Tennessee on Monday, August 15, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Per People, court documents say Branch and Carney “are no longer capable of resuming their marital relationship and living together as husband and wife.” The date of separation is listed as August 11, when Branch publicly accused Carney of infidelity.

Branch is asking for child support and primary custody of her and Carney’s two children: 6-month-old daughter Willie Jacquet and 4-year-old son Rhys James. Us notes that in court documents, Branch claims she “has always been the primary caretaker” of the children, so Carney “should be required to pay child support.”

Furthermore, she’ll allow Carney to have “reasonable parenting time privileges” with the kids and is asking him to pay her legal fees. According to TMZ, Carney and Branch will be required to complete a parenting court, which is apparently ordered in all cases from that specific court.

Meanwhile, Branch’s upcoming fourth album, The Trouble With Fever, was co-produced with Carney and is currently set for release on September 16.

