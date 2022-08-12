In April 2019, Michelle Branch and The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney got married. Now, though, that union is coming to an end: Branch confirmed to E! News that she and Carney are separating.

A Branch representative shared a statement with E! that says, “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

As for the rug that was pulled, On August 11, Branch accused Carney of infidelity in a now-deleted tweet from early that morning, writing, “Just found out my husband cheated on me with his manager […] while I was home with our 6 month old daughter.”

Carney has yet to offer a public statement about the separation.

After starting their relationship in 2015, the pair got engaged in 2017. They have two kids together: Rhys James Carney was born in August 2018, and this past February, Branch gave birth to Willie Jacquet Carney.

Aside from their marriage, Branch and Carney have also become musical collaborators. Carney produced and performed on Hopeless Romantic, Branch’s 2017 album that was her first since 2003’s Hotel Paper. Carney also co-produced Branch’s upcoming fourth album, The Trouble With Fever.

