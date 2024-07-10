Meeting at the nexus between Death Cab For Cutie’s first three albums, shoegaze greats like Swervedriver and Ride, and hook-heavy ’90s alt-rock is MILLY, the Los Angeles group fresh off their sophomore album. The album in question, Your Own Becoming, is a shrewd encapsulation of what MILLY is all about. It fuses their variegated stylings into a composite whole that’s uniquely them.

Brendan Dyer’s keen sense of melody and dense guitar tone lend themselves well to Yarden Erez’s driving basslines and Conner R. Frankel’s boisterous, dynamic drumming. Your Own Becoming, in short, is a compelling showcase for all that this band has become.

Following the record’s release in June, Dyer sat down with Uproxx to talk about his fear of flying, Polish food, and crying at a Pavement show in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Rocking, emotional, cathartic, excellent.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As a great example of what grade-A rock music sounded like in the 2020s. Timeless.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Some Polish spot in Chicago. Podhalanka, it was out of this world. I think we spent like $150 on it and it was so worth it. Yarden the foodie hooked it up.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Pavement at the Fonda. It was their first show since 2010. We were right up front and I honestly might have cried a little bit.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Speed Of Sound” by Chris Bell. This song destroys me every time without fail. Don’t even listen to it if you don’t want your day ruined. It’s so lethal.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Honda Elite.” I Googled this because my friend and I were talking about buying scooters. Those things are badass.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

One time we stayed at this Motel in Mobile, Alabama and the TV was drilled on top of a cabinet slanted sideways. I don’t know if that even makes sense but if you saw it you would know.