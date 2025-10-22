The last time we got a new Mitski album was in 2023, with The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. Fans have naturally been wondering when her next album is set to drop, but right now, they have something else fresh to enjoy: Mitski: The Land, the new concert film that was just released in theaters.
In the film, though, is a hint at what’s to come next.
In a post-credits scene, Mitski has a conversation with somebody who’s off camera, and the person says, “So I heard you’re putting out an album?” Mitski responds, “Album? What album” The person says, “The one that’s coming out in the winter, right?” Mitski replies, “Did I forget something? Did I forget something?” (Here’s a clip and here’s another.)
In his review of the film, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote:
“Like all the most memorable concert movies, The Land functions as a kind of capstone. For Mitski, it may very well be the definitive encapsulation of her career up to now, given the catalog-spanning setlist — that, interestingly, leaves off ‘Your Best American Girl,’ the most famous song of her ‘early’ period — and the peak-of-her-powers command of the audience. Where she goes after this is anyone’s guess. But whatever direction she chooses will be entirely her own, no doubt.”