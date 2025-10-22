The last time we got a new Mitski album was in 2023, with The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. Fans have naturally been wondering when her next album is set to drop, but right now, they have something else fresh to enjoy: Mitski: The Land, the new concert film that was just released in theaters.

In the film, though, is a hint at what’s to come next.

In a post-credits scene, Mitski has a conversation with somebody who’s off camera, and the person says, “So I heard you’re putting out an album?” Mitski responds, “Album? What album” The person says, “The one that’s coming out in the winter, right?” Mitski replies, “Did I forget something? Did I forget something?” (Here’s a clip and here’s another.)

In his review of the film, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote: